Initial public offering-bound Inox Clean Energy has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 300 MW of solar power portfolio of Dutch multinational SHV Energy-owned SunSource Energy for ₹1,000 crore ($111 million), said two people in the know of the developments.
Inox Clean acquires 300 MW of SunSource green power portfolio in ₹1,000-cr deal
SummaryThe acquisition would be funded through the company's pre-IPO fundraises, internal accruals and capital from the promoters.
Initial public offering-bound Inox Clean Energy has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 300 MW of solar power portfolio of Dutch multinational SHV Energy-owned SunSource Energy for ₹1,000 crore ($111 million), said two people in the know of the developments.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More