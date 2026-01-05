Inox Clean acquires 300 MW of SunSource green power portfolio in ₹1,000-cr deal

In December last year, O2 Power, which was owned by European alternative asset manager EQT and Singapore’s Temasek was taken over by JSW Neo Energy for an enterprise value of $1.47 billion. In June this year, Japan’s financial services firm Orix Corp sold its 17.5% stake in Greenko Energy Holdings to AM Green B.V., owned by Greenko Group founders Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli.