Inox Clean Energy plans ₹1 trillion investment by 2030 in renewables, solar equipment and battery storage

Jain added that India remains favourably positioned in the global clean energy transition due to rising domestic demand and policy support, even as companies increasingly look outward for scale and market diversification. The government's target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 has increased investor interest in the country's energy transition. According to a report by Colliers, released on 20 May, solar and wind energy projects in India could attract $110-120 billion of investment by 2030, with about 10-12% of this for land aggregation and acquisition.