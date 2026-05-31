Inox Clean Energy plans ₹1 trillion investment by 2030 in renewables, solar equipment and battery storage

INOXGFL Group plans to invest ₹1 trillion in renewable energy projects by 2030 through its green power arm Inox Clean Energy Ltd, said Devansh Jain, executive director of the group.
The investments will cover renewable energy, solar equipment manufacturing, and battery energy storage systems. The company, which has a solar module capacity of around 6 GW (including capacities in India and the US), aims to increase this to 11 GW over the next year.
Jain noted that InoxGFL is also scaling up its solar manufacturing ambitions through a mix of greenfield expansion and overseas acquisitions. Its investment plans also include expanding the renewables business in Africa, he said. The group's annual revenue is around ₹6,600 crore.
"The target is to invest ₹1 trillion till 2030 with ₹25,000 crore of investment every year, focused on IPP (independent power producer), solar modules and BESS." said Jain. Under its IPP platform, Inox Clean currently has a renewable energy platform of nearly 3 GW and aims to raise this to 10 GW over the next two years.