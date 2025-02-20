Companies
Inox Group companies prepare for semiconductor boom, LNG growth prospects in India
Summary
- Inox Air Products is focused on developing production capabilities for 40 gases, currently imported, that are needed for the semiconductor sector.
- The biggest opportunity for Inox India is in building LNG facilities.
The Inox Group is gearing up to leverage major opportunities in the semiconductor and liquified natural gas (LNG) industries, which are poised for rapid growth in India, promoter Siddharth Jain said.
