Home >Companies >News >INOX Group to sponsor Indian team for Tokyo Olympics: IOA

NEW DELHI : The INOX group will be the official sponsor of the Indian team for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Thursday.

The Tokyo Olympics was rescheduled to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.

As part of the partnership the Group will also support team's promotions through its entertainment company -- INOX Leisure Limited, which owns a chain of multiplexes in the country.

"INOX Group has always assigned priority to India's all-round progress. We are honoured and privileged to be able to support India’s Olympic dream through this prestigious association with the Indian Olympic Association," INOX Group Director, Siddharth Jain said.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said, "We are happy to announce this partnership with INOX Group which will be beneficial for all our athletes and the organisation. I would like to thank INOX Group and Mr. Jain for showing their support for Team India, even under the current circumstances."

INOX Group has earlier supported various sporting events, teams and leagues in table Tennis, football, badminton, running, basketball and cricket, and building awareness among masses through effective promotional initiatives.

"We look forward to the Indian contingent scaling new heights in the next Olympics,"said Jain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Olympics, earlier scheduled to be held in 2020, were postponed in view of the covid 19 pandemic REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (REUTERS)

Inox Group to sponsor Team India for Olympics

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
The shares were sold at an average price of ₹233, aggregating to ₹101.36 crore.

ADIA, HDFC MF buy Inox Leisure shares in bulk deal

1 min read . 11 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout