NEW DELHI: The Inox Group will be the official sponsor for the Indian team at the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in July 2021.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Inox Group have entered into an agreement for this purpose that will also support Team India’s promotions through the company’s multiplex properties around the country.

The Olympics, earlier scheduled to be held in 2020, were postponed in view of the covid 19 pandemic.

Inox Group has diversified business interests including manufacture of medical and industrial gases besides its multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd.

"We are happy to announce this partnership with INOX Group which will be beneficial for all our athletes and the organisation," IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

The Inox Group has partnered with various sporting events, teams and leagues in the field of table tennis, football, badminton, running, basketball and cricket in the past.

“INOX Group has always assigned priority to India’s all-round progress. We are honoured and privileged to be able to support India’s Olympic dream through this prestigious association with the Indian Olympic Association. We look forward to the Indian contingent scaling new heights in the next Olympics," Inox group director Siddharth Jain, said in a statement.

