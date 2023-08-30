Inox India files draft papers

Inox India files draft papers1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Cryogenic tank maker Inox India has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI to raise funds through an IPO. The offering will comprise an offer for sale by promoters and other shareholders and will include a total of 22.11 million shares. The company operates three manufacturing facilities and reported a net profit of INR 152.71 crore ($20.6 million) in FY23.
MUMBAI : Gujarat-based cryogenic tank maker Inox India Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through a sale of shares.
