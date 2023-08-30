comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Inox India files draft papers
Back

Inox India files draft papers

 1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao

Cryogenic tank maker Inox India has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI to raise funds through an IPO. The offering will comprise an offer for sale by promoters and other shareholders and will include a total of 22.11 million shares. The company operates three manufacturing facilities and reported a net profit of INR 152.71 crore ($20.6 million) in FY23.

(Istock)Premium
(Istock)

MUMBAI : Gujarat-based cryogenic tank maker Inox India Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through a sale of shares.

The initial public offering (IPO) will comprise an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters and other shareholders. It will include 10.44 million shares from Siddharth Jain, 5 million shares each from Pavan Kumar Jain and Nayantara Jain, and 1.2 million shares from Ishita Jain, besides others.

The company has appointed ICICI Securities Ltd and Axis Capital Ltd as managers to the issue. The object of the offer is to carry out OFS of up to 22.11 million shares by selling shareholders. The proceeds of the sale will go to the selling shareholders, not the company.

Inox India is a cryogenic equipment manufacturer with over 30 years of experience. It provides solutions across design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of equipment and systems for cryogenic conditions. These include standard cryogenic tanks and equipment, bespoke technology, equipment and solutions as well as large turnkey projects .

The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Kalol (Gujarat), Kandla SEZ (Gujarat), and Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli). In FY23, its installed capacity included 3,100 equivalent tank units (10,000-ltr cryogenic storage tanks) and 2.4 million disposable cylinders. As on 31 March, its order book stood at 1,003.15 crore.

The company’s net profit increased 17% to 152.71 crore in FY23, from 130.5 crore in FY22. Its revenues also increased 23.4% to 965.9 crore in FY23, from 782.71 crore in FY22. However, Ebitda margin declined to 22.62% in FY23, from 23.47% in FY22.

Total debt as on 31 March was 8.99 crore, down from 54.54 crore in the previous year. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App