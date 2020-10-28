Inox prepares for a 250 cr fundraise as theatres reopen

“Inox is working with investment banks ICICI Securities and IIFL for the fundraise. In August, when theatres were still shut, they had done a block deal of ₹100 crore, selling Inox shares owned by their treasury; it had received a good response from investors. So, now that theatres are reopening and various macro indicators are looking better, they expect the share sale to see a good response from investors," the first person cited above said, requesting anonymity.