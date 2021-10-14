New Delhi: Multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd, on Thursday, said it will screen Team India's matches in ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in its theatres.

The 7th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosted by BCCI in UAE and Oman, is beginning on Sunday. The final is scheduled for 14 November.

Inox said in a statement it will showcase all league matches to be played by Team India, along with marquee league matches, the semi-finals and the final. Inox will screen the matches live at multiplexes in all major cities.

The idea behind the move is to create the vibe of a cricket stadium with the help of the large theatre screen and allow fans to order food served at the multiplexes.

Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure, expects cricket fans to enjoy the stadium-like experience at his cinemas. Cricket enthusiasts can watch World Cup matches together on the giant screens, “with fantastic surround sound which will create an atmosphere like no other", said Tandon.

The multiplex chain will have differential pricing for tickets to the live matches depending on the market. Ticket price per person could range from ₹200 in tier 3 cities to ₹500 in the metros.

Film trade experts have been stressing the need for good content in theatres once cinemas reopen across the country at the end of this month. Theatres, on the other hand, need to build confidence among audiences and draw them back to cinema halls without fear of the pandemic. Cricket could attract Indian fans to watch the matches on the big screen, said experts.

The theatre chain said its cinemas will be operated by a 100% vaccinated team, and will adhere to all Standard Operating Procedures recommended by the government in view of the pandemic. The theatre will also follow the guidelines on caps in seating capacity, the company said.

To ensure high hygiene standards, protocols like mandatory mask, temperature check, e-tickets, contactless payment and entry, and improved inflow of fresh air have been implemented.

Inox has 56 multiplexes and 658 screens in 70 cities. The company recently launched Megaplex, a massive experience-driven entertainment destination at Palassio Mall, Lucknow, and at Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai.

