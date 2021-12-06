Shares of Inox Wind were trading over 2.5% lower in Monday's deals at ₹142 per share on the BSE. The stock has given multibagger return of over 122% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas, in a year's period, the scrip has surged 179%. Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with state-of-the-art manufacturing plants near Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for blades & tubular towers and at Una (Himachal Pradesh) for hubs & nacelles.