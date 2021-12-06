Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Inox Wind's subsidiary Inox Green to raise funds by way of IPO for upto 500 crore

Inox Wind's subsidiary Inox Green to raise funds by way of IPO for upto 500 crore

Inox Wind is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider (Representative image)
1 min read . 12:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Inox Wind's board of subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Limited in their meeting held today approved fund raising

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wind energy service provider Inox Wind on Monday informed that the company's material subsidiary Inox Green Energy will raise funds by way of initial public offering (IPO) for up to 500 crore.

Wind energy service provider Inox Wind on Monday informed that the company's material subsidiary Inox Green Energy will raise funds by way of initial public offering (IPO) for up to 500 crore.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company’s material subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Limited (Earlier known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited) in their meeting held today i.e. 6 December, 2021 has approved fund raising, subject to receipt of requisite approvals including approval of the shareholders, market conditions and other considerations," the company said in an exchange filing today.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company’s material subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Limited (Earlier known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited) in their meeting held today i.e. 6 December, 2021 has approved fund raising, subject to receipt of requisite approvals including approval of the shareholders, market conditions and other considerations," the company said in an exchange filing today.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Inox Wind further added that the fund raising will be by way of an initial public offer of its equity shares comprising of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto 500 crore and/or an offer of sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the company.

Shares of Inox Wind were trading over 2.5% lower in Monday's deals at 142 per share on the BSE. The stock has given multibagger return of over 122% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas, in a year's period, the scrip has surged 179%. Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with state-of-the-art manufacturing plants near Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for blades & tubular towers and at Una (Himachal Pradesh) for hubs & nacelles.

MINT PREMIUM See All

5 Stocks to Watch Out for Amid the Omicron Outbreak

Sensex Trades Lower Tracking Weak Global Cues; IT & ...

Why HDFC AMC finds greater value in large and  small-ca ...

Why HDFC AMC finds greater value in large and  small-ca ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!