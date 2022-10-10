Inox Wind sells entire stake in 3 SPVs to Adani Green

In a regulatory filing, Inox Wind said that the SPVs had commissioned 50 MW each, out of the total 250 MW which it had successfully won under the tranche 1 of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited’s (SECI) bids for wind power projects at Dayapar, Gujarat connected on the central grid connected on the central grid at affixed tariff of ₹3.461 per unit for 25 years for sale to PTC India.