Independent Sugar to submit revised plan for bankrupt Hindusthan National Glass
Under the revised resolution plan, INSCO will have to pay an upfront cash of ₹1,851 crore. A deferred cash payment of ₹356 crore (net present value— ₹264 crore) will be made to the lenders over a span of three years to match sanitary ware and glass container maker AGI Greenpac's offer.
Independent Sugar Corp. (INSCO) will submit a revised resolution plan worth ₹2,257 crore to Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd's (HNGIL) committee of creditors in an attempt to turn around the bankrupt container glass manufacturer, a counsel involved in the matter said on the condition of anonymity.