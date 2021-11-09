Inside Adani Group’s growing B2C dreams

Besides, when conglomerates invest large sums in technology, they create heaps of intellectual property (IP). Then, they look for ways to monetize the IP by targeting the industry that they cater to. So, the thought process is that since the companies have created swathes of physical assets, why not marry the offline asset to an online one. Adani who has thus far built one of the most successful infrastructure businesses in the country—spanning seaports, logistics, thermal and renewable power generation, city gas utilities and real estate, among others believes that each of these businesses have adjacencies within themselves. What the group has built over the past three decades in India’s diversified infrastructure business, it says, is now manifesting itself as an integrated “platform of platforms", moving the group closer to accessing the Indian end consumer.