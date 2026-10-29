Inside Adani Group-Tata Group mega deal: 8 hotels, 2,000 rooms | HCL Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger brands details

The Adani Group and Tata Group have joined hands to expand airport-linked hospitality infrastructure in India, with Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) announcing a multi-hotel operating agreement covering eight hotels with more than 2,000 rooms across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati.

Under the agreement, the hotels will operate under IHCL’s Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger brands, catering to business, leisure and transit travellers. The partnership envisages Adani Airport Holdings developing the hotels, which will be operated by IHCL.

The deal will strengthen IHCL’s presence at major aviation hubs as India’s airport-linked developments increasingly become centres for business, retail, hospitality and leisure.

Adani-Tata hotel deal: City-wise breakdown The eight hotels will be distributed across four cities, with different brands catering to travellers across price points and segments.

- Mumbai: A Taj hotel currently under construction at Mumbai airport.

- Ahmedabad: A Taj hotel and a Vivanta hotel, both in advanced stages of construction.

- Lucknow: One Vivanta hotel and one Ginger hotel.

- Guwahati: One Taj hotel, one Gateway hotel and one Ginger hotel.

The agreement includes three Taj hotels, two Vivanta hotels, one Gateway hotel and two Ginger hotels. Together, the properties will have more than 2,000 rooms and offer accommodation, dining, meetings and events, wellness and recreational facilities.

IHCL to have 25 hotels at key Indian airports The partnership will expand IHCL’s presence across India's major airport locations. Following the additions, the hospitality company will have 25 hotels across its brand portfolio at key airports in India, according to the announcement.

IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said airport-centric developments were emerging as important commercial and hospitality hubs as India strengthened its position among the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

He said the collaboration with AAHL brought together two leading Indian companies with a shared vision of developing the country's travel and tourism sector.

The four brands will cater to different traveller requirements, ranging from premium luxury stays under Taj to upscale accommodation through Vivanta, Gateway's hospitality offering and Ginger's lean luxe positioning.

Adani Airport City: ₹ 20,000 crore investment plan The hotel agreement forms part of AAHL's broader strategy to develop integrated, hospitality-led mixed-use districts around airports.

AAHL has established Adani Airport City Limited to develop a land bank spanning more than 655 acres across six airports in five states. This includes nearly 440 acres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

In the first phase, Adani Airport City plans to invest more than ₹20,000 crore to develop approximately 22 million square feet across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.

The proposed developments are expected to combine hospitality, business, retail and leisure infrastructure, with connections to the respective cities.

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Adani Group's airport city strategy Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings, said leading airports globally were evolving into integrated destinations that support commerce, tourism and urban development.

He said the group's ambition extended beyond airport operations to building Airport Cities that bring together hospitality, business, retail and leisure while improving the experience of passengers and other visitors.

The partnership with IHCL is intended to strengthen the hospitality ecosystem within these developments, with hotels positioned to serve both airport users and the wider business and leisure markets in the surrounding cities.

As passenger traffic, tourism and business travel grow, airport-linked districts are expected to play a larger role in supporting regional economic activity.

What the deal means for India's hospitality sector The agreement highlights the growing overlap between airport infrastructure and hospitality development. Airport-linked hotels can cater to transit passengers, business travellers, tourists and visitors attending meetings and events, while integrated developments can create additional demand for dining, retail and leisure services.

For IHCL, the deal expands its airport-focused footprint through a multi-brand strategy. For Adani Airport Holdings, it adds a major hospitality operator to its plans for developing mixed-use districts around its airport assets.

The announcement does not specify the individual investment or construction cost for each hotel, their opening timelines, or the room count by city. The overall agreement covers eight hotels with more than 2,000 rooms across four cities.

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