Inside Aditya Birla Group's investment plans in Uttar Pradesh: Here's what Kumar Mangalam Birla said

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Saturday indicated that the conglomerate is looking to expand its investments in Uttar Pradesh, where it already operates several industrial facilities, according to ANI.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 15th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) in Varanasi, Birla highlighted the group's longstanding ties with the state and its plans for further expansion.

"We have a strong association with the state. We have many industries here, and we also have plans to invest further," Birla stated.

However, he did not share details about the proposed investment, including the amount, expected timeline or sectors that could receive fresh funding.

When asked about a possible collaboration between IIT (BHU) and Hindalco, theit's metals business, Birla clarified that no such discussions had taken place during the event.

"There was no discussion about Hindalco here today," he said.

Birla also emphasised the importance of closer ties between industry and academic institutions, saying such partnerships could enable businesses to benefit from research carried out in India.

"Today, there is no bridge between industry and academia. Academic institutions in India are now conducting very high-quality research on different subjects, including topics relevant to industry," he said.

He said stronger cooperation between the two sectors could create opportunities for students to participate in research while allowing companies to draw on the work being undertaken by academic institutions.

“I believe that if a bridge can be built where industry and academia can collaborate, it can greatly benefit students through research. Industry can also benefit from the research being conducted by academic institutions,” he mentioned.

Birla said the next 25 years would be significant for India's development and called for businesses and educational institutions to build stronger partnerships.

"I think this is the right time, as India stands before the 25 most consequential years ahead of it, for us to forge a partnership between academia and industry," Birla said.

Advice to young graduates Speaking about career prospects for young graduates, Birla said the range of opportunities available in India today was greater than in previous generations. He urged students to keep learning, adapt to changing circumstances and build emotional resilience to make the most of these opportunities.

Also Read | Aditya Birla replays the Opus strategy, takes on wire makers with UltraVolt

"The opportunities available today, especially in India, are perhaps greater than ever before. To make the most of these opportunities, they must continuously learn new things. They have to keep reinventing themselves and strengthen their emotional resilience," he said.