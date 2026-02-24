Inside Apple’s push to build an all-American chip

Down the road from TSMC is another construction site, this one over 100 acres, where Amkor Technology is planning two chip “packaging” facilities, with the help of an Apple investment. When the first is completed in 2027, it will take chip wafers from TSMC, dice them into individual chips and add connectors so the chips can be plugged into devices. Amkor has said it is spending $7 billion on the site. It declined to specify the size of Apple’s investment.