Inside Archegos’s epic meltdown
- Banks enjoyed fees they earned from Bill Hwang, a former hedge-fund manager, then were stunned to learn the extent of his debt-fueled stock bets
Bill Hwang was in trouble.
On Thursday of last week, the firm managing the former hedge-fund trader’s wealth arranged a conference call with executives at some of the largest investment banks in the world. The urgent topic: mounting losses at Mr. Hwang’s family office, Archegos Capital Management, from a handful of large bets on major stocks.
