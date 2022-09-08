Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, concerns over mounting stress for CFO7 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 05:21 PM IST
The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died
The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died
In the weeks before Gustavo Arnaltook his own life, there was growing concern among Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. officials and directors over the demands being placed on the chief financial officer and the stress of the intensifying financial crisis at the home-goods chain, according to people familiar with the matter.