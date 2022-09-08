Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, concerns over mounting stress for CFO

That coincided with a stock sale by Mr. Arnal. On Aug. 16, the CFO sold about $1.4 million of his Bed Bath & Beyond shares when the price briefly jumped above $20, according to a securities filing. The filing said the sales were made automatically under a prearranged plan that he had set up in April 2022. Such trading plans are commonly used by insiders to sell shares at predetermined prices or dates. Following the sale, Mr. Arnal still owned about 255,000 shares then worth about $5 million, according to the filing.