Inside Binance’s Guilty Plea and the Biggest Fine in Crypto History
Patricia Kowsmann , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 23 Nov 2023, 09:27 AM IST
SummaryThe plea deal was a massive twist in the life of the industry’s most influential figurehead, Changpeng Zhao, who launched the online exchange in 2017 and developed it into a money-spinning trading machine.
The king of crypto’s largest outlaw empire told employees for years that he would never turn himself in. But on Tuesday, a jittery Changpeng Zhao showed up in a Seattle federal court to plead guilty to violating U.S. money-laundering rules.
