Inside Facebook’s $10 billion breakup with advertisers

While Facebook and Instagram still account for the majority of -Pourri’s ad spending, the Apple changes have caused the company to start “looking into new advertising channels," said Suzy Batiz, -Pourri’s founder and chief executive. The company said it is seeking to shift about 30% of its ad dollars from Meta to diversify its spending. It already has begun to move some of its Facebook spending to TikTok, Amazon search ads and digital ad offerings from retailers such as Walmart Inc. -Pourri spends roughly $10 million a year on digital advertising.