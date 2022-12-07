Inside Flipkart’s plan to diversify1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 10:01 PM IST
When Bodhisatya Sarkar was searching for flight tickets from Bengaluru to Goa, for a year-end holiday with his wife, he was stumped. Airfares were sky-high. He browsed several portals, and then finally booked tickets on Cleartrip.com. “I used Cleartrip after two years, and found it quite the same—uncluttered and transparent. Flight tickets were slightly cheaper than the others, but I wish they offered good holiday packages," said Sarkar. “…But the good thing is that Flipkart’s SuperCoins rewards programme applies to Cleartrip now," said the 33-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru. SuperCoins is a multi-brand reward programme that rewards consumers and enables them to redeem coins on every single purchase across Flipkart, Myntra, Cleartrip and PhonePe.