Inside Flipkart’s plan to diversify

Flipkart Supermart is now planning to pilot fresh fruits and vegetables, a key part of a customer’s grocery basket. For fresh grocery, it may explore faster delivery schedules—maybe a 2–6-hour time model. For dry grocery, though, it will stick to next-day delivery. “In the last year, the grocery business has grown three times. We have had our fair share of bets in grocery, some of which failed and some succeeded. Value is what customers want. The trade-off would be that customers would get the product next day instead of getting it in a few hours," said Smrithi Ravichandran, vice-president and head of grocery, Flipkart. The country’s online grocery market is pegged at $5.5 billion in 2021, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants, and expected to soar to $21 billion by 2025. “...Given their large customer base, huge warehouse/logistics investments, the huge opportunity that grocery sector provides, it makes sense for Flipkart and Amazon to scale up in grocery," said K. Ganesh, serial entrepreneur and promoter of BigBasket, Portea Medical, HomeLane, and BlueStone.

