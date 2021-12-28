Inside FMCG firms’ delicate balancing act

According to Rajat Wahi, partner, Deloitte India, all big FMCG companies had the privilege to negotiate with the suppliers, and companies that had long-term contracts have benefited. “However, the pandemic is on for more than two years now and most contracts must have got renewed at least once in between. Overall, inflation is so high that suppliers can provide cushion to big players only to a certain extent. The smaller manufacturers are suffering the most as they get a raw deal from big suppliers," Wahi said.

