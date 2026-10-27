Inside India's first Kachra Cafe, where Bhopal residents exchange household waste for food, drinks and other essentials

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, household waste can do more than fill a bin. At the Kachra Cafe, old newspapers, plastic packets, cardboard and other recyclable materials can be exchanged for food, drinks and everyday essentials.

Inside India's first Kachra Cafe, where garbage becomes currency The idea is simple: give people a reason to separate their waste instead of throwing everything away together.

The initiative, launched with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, offers a different way to approach a problem that cities across India continue to face. Instead of asking residents to recycle simply because it is good for the environment, the cafe gives them something tangible in return.

The concept has attracted attention for turning everyday rubbish into something of value. According to information shared about the initiative, the cafe has sent more than 45 tonnes of waste for recycling in eight months.

How does the Kachra Cafe work? The process begins at home. Residents can bring recyclable materials, including paper, plastic, newspapers, cardboard, clothes and electronic waste, to the collection centre. The material is weighed, and its value is calculated according to the type and quantity of waste brought in.

Customers receive credits, often referred to as Kachra Coins or Kachra Currency, which can be redeemed for food, beverages and other products. The cafe's official website lists different rates for different materials, recognising that not all waste has the same value.

The idea behind the initiative Homemaker Anjeeta Sabhlok, who is associated with the initiative through her NGO Mannat, developed the concept after spending years educating people about waste management and the environment.

Awareness, however, does not always translate into action. People may understand why waste segregation matters but still find little reason to change their daily habits. Sabhlok's idea was to make that change more practical by asking a different question: what if waste itself had value?

Working with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, she helped turn that thought into a public initiative. The idea was to make responsible disposal part of everyday life, rather than something people did only during awareness campaigns.

The reported collection of more than 45 tonnes in eight months offers one measure of the initiative's reach. Its wider aim is to encourage people to see discarded materials differently and understand that separating waste can make it easier to recycle.

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For Sabhlok, the ambition extends beyond Bhopal. The larger vision is for other cities to explore similar models, making recycling more accessible and rewarding for residents.