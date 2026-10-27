Inside India's first Kachra Cafe, where Bhopal residents exchange household waste for food, drinks and other essentials

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, household waste can do more than fill a bin. At the Kachra Cafe, old newspapers, plastic packets, cardboard and other recyclable materials can be exchanged for food, drinks and everyday essentials.

Inside India's first Kachra Cafe, where garbage becomes currency The idea is simple: give people a reason to separate their waste instead of throwing everything away together.

Advertisement

The initiative, launched with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, offers a different way to approach a problem that cities across India continue to face. Instead of asking residents to recycle simply because it is good for the environment, the cafe gives them something tangible in return.

The concept has attracted attention for turning everyday rubbish into something of value. According to information shared about the initiative, the cafe has sent more than 45 tonnes of waste for recycling in eight months.

How does the Kachra Cafe work? The process begins at home. Residents can bring recyclable materials, including paper, plastic, newspapers, cardboard, clothes and electronic waste, to the collection centre. The material is weighed, and its value is calculated according to the type and quantity of waste brought in.

Advertisement

Customers receive credits, often referred to as Kachra Coins or Kachra Currency, which can be redeemed for food, beverages and other products. The cafe's official website lists different rates for different materials, recognising that not all waste has the same value.

The idea behind the initiative Homemaker Anjeeta Sabhlok, who is associated with the initiative through her NGO Mannat, developed the concept after spending years educating people about waste management and the environment.

Awareness, however, does not always translate into action. People may understand why waste segregation matters but still find little reason to change their daily habits. Sabhlok's idea was to make that change more practical by asking a different question: what if waste itself had value?

Working with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, she helped turn that thought into a public initiative. The idea was to make responsible disposal part of everyday life, rather than something people did only during awareness campaigns.

Advertisement

The reported collection of more than 45 tonnes in eight months offers one measure of the initiative's reach. Its wider aim is to encourage people to see discarded materials differently and understand that separating waste can make it easier to recycle.

Also Read | Did Delhi authorities dump garbage to disrupt Jantar Mantar protests? PIB reacts

For Sabhlok, the ambition extends beyond Bhopal. The larger vision is for other cities to explore similar models, making recycling more accessible and rewarding for residents.

The Kachra Cafe's central idea is straightforward: waste management cannot depend on awareness alone. By attaching a practical benefit to recycling, it attempts to make better habits easier to adopt. And in a city where household trash can be exchanged for a meal, the contents of a waste bin begin to look a little less worthless.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.