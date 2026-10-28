Inside IPO-bound Anthropic: How much code does Claude write for firm? What is its 'no-ego' work culture about? Explained

Anthropic has filed its IPO on Monday, and the 200,000-word document has revealed details about the company which were till date not widely known in public.

The company which has warned that its artificial intelligence could cure cancer or kill up to eight billion people. Among the many safety nets it has set in place is the fact that Anthropic gave 50.1% voting power over certain matters to its seven co-founders, who, according to the IPO filing, are "distinctly equipped to be stewards of our mission," Reuters reported.

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The expected $.15 trillion valuation of the company could make it the world's most most highly valued public benefit corporation, a setup under Delaware law that means the AI lab must balance investor interests with promoting a wider good.

Now with software companies all around the world trimming their employee counts to invest more in AI and using the technology to do a lot of their coding.

How much coding does Claude take care of at Anthropic? So, this invites the question - how much of coding do the engineers at Anthropic do and how much is taken care of by AI?

As per the IPO filing, Anthropic has said that Claude, in September, contributed 90% of the company's codebase. It also revealed that its software engineers are increasingly directing and reviewing the output generated by Claude rather than writing the codes themselves. The documents also mentions that the average daily code contribution per engineer in Q3 increaded by more than 45 fold of what their average daily level was in 2024.

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What is Anthropic's 'no-ego' work culture about? The company also says that it always promotes a 'low-ego' or 'ego-light' work culture, which means that all of its employees, senior or junior, are expected to value what is best for the company and its products instead of personal credit, status, or seniority.

"Our teams operate in a truth-seeking environment where the best argument wins, not the loudest voice or the most senior title," Anthropic said in the IPO filing.

Also Read | Anthropic has more cash than Nvidia and Apple combined | Details here

On its own website, the company says, "At the end of the day, the mission is what we’re all here for. It gives us a shared purpose and allows us to act swiftly together, rather than being pulled in multiple directions by competing goals."

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"It engenders trust and collaboration, and is the final arbiter in our decisions. When it comes to our mission, none of us are bystanders. We each take personal ownership over making our mission successful," it adds.

With agency inputs

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.