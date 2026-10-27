Inside Microsoft Voluntary Exit Offer: VEO details explained - Chief People Officer explains why it's being introduced

Microsoft, the fourth most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $3.84 trillion, on Monday announced that it is rolling out a Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for its eligible employees.

Amy Coleman, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, noted in a blog post that the VEO “gives eligible employees who may be considering a future outside the company a new choice to make that transition now with support.”

“It also gives participating organizations another way to adapt their workforce to changing needs”, the blog post noted.

Why Voluntary Exit Offer?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Microsoft’s Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO)? ⌵ The VEO is a time-limited, voluntary program that lets eligible Microsoft employees leave the company with financial support and career-planning resources. 2 Who is eligible for Microsoft’s VEO? ⌵ The offer is for eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States at level 70 and below. Not every employee or team is included. 3 Why is Microsoft introducing a Voluntary Exit Offer? ⌵ Microsoft says the VEO gives employees considering a future outside the company a supported way to make that transition. It also gives participating teams another way to adapt their workforce to changing needs. 4 What support do employees receive if they accept Microsoft’s VEO? ⌵ The offer includes financial support and career-planning resources. Microsoft says eligible employees will receive an email with a link to their individual VEO details. 5 What should Microsoft employees consider before accepting the VEO? ⌵ Employees may want to consider their savings, job prospects and how long it could take to find another role. Midcareer workers may also assess whether the offer provides enough time and financial runway for a career change.

According to Coleman, the new VEO builds on what Microsoft learned from its Voluntary Retirement Program, which was rolled out earlier this year. In July, Microsoft revealed that over 30% of the eligible workforce accepted its VRP, accounting for more than 2,600 out of roughly 8,750 eligible employees.

Also Read | Microsoft buyout offer: What eligible employees have been offered

“The Voluntary Exit Offer reflects an important part of how we’re evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter,” Coleman stated.

Who can opt for voluntary exit? The blog post stated that the VEO will be available to eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States at level 70 and below.

“This is a time-limited, voluntary program that gives those who are eligible the opportunity to leave Microsoft with financial support and career planning resources,” Coleman said in the blog, adding that “Eligible employees will receive an email with a link to their Voluntary Exit Offer details.”

Microsoft's employee count Microsoft has a total full-time headcount of 223,000 employees as of June 30, 2026, including around 121,000 in the United States and around 102,000 across its various offices around the world, according to the company's Microsoft Investor Relations Annual Report. It also stated that the headcount was down by 5,000 employees (a 2.19% decrease), marking Microsoft's first annual workforce reduction in a decade.

'New for Microsoft' While acknowledging that the Voluntary Exit Offer is new for Microsoft, Coleman said, “We’ll learn from it. At the same time, we’ll keep helping people focus on the work that matters most, build new skills and, where it makes sense, find new opportunities across Microsoft. There is no one-size-fits-all approach for every team or every employee.”