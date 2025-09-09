Inside the Murdoch family deal ending billionaire media dynasty succession fight: 3 key things to know

The Murdoch family's decades-long succession battle has ended, with Rupert Murdoch’s son, Lachlan Murdoch, securing controlling interests in their media empire, which includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The Times of London, and The New York Post.

This development, announced Monday, marks the end of the dramatic legal battle over Rupert Murdoch's media empire, which played out last autumn in Reno, Nevada and partly inspired the HBO hit series, Succession.

What was the feud? The succession drama began in 2023, when Rupert Murdoch attempted to change the terms of the Murdoch Family Trust, which was set up after his 1999 divorce from his second wife, Anna dePeyster, who held significant stakes in Fox News parent Fox and The Wall Street Journal owner News Corp.

Under the original trust, voting shares of News Corp and Fox were to be split between Rupert’s four oldest children — Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch and James Murdoch - upon his death.

Rupert's proposed amendment would have given sole control to his son, Lachlan Murdoch, whom he felt was the best suited to lead his media empire in his absence. This proposal would have cut out his other children, said CNN in a report.

The other three beneficiaries of the original trust opposed the move, contesting it in Nevada court, which offers one of the most private settings for issues like family trust decisions.

What did the others receive? Under the agreement announced Monday, three of Lachlan’s siblings — Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch- will each receive $1.1 billion in cash for their shares in the family business.

Those shares, which had been held in the family’s irrevocable trust, represent around 80% of their current market value.

The three siblings have agreed to sell their personal holdings in Fox and News Corp over a period of six months, after which they will lose their voting power in the companies, reported Reuters.

As part of the agreement, a new family trust will be created for Lachlan Murdoch and his step-sisters, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, Rupert's daughters from his marriage to Wendi Deng Murdoch. The trust is reportedly worth about $3.3 billion and will hold 36% of Fox’s Class B stock and 33% of News Corp’s Class B shares.

What all does Lachlan Murdoch own now? Following the trust restructuring, Lachlan Murdoch will hold sole voting control power over the Murdoch family's shares in Fox Corporation and News Corp until 2050, when the new trust is due to expire.

Fox Corporation: It consists of Fox News Media, Fox Entertainment, Fox Sports, Contracts with local affiliate stations and the free-streaming site operator Tubi Media Group. It earned collective revenue of $16 billion, whereas net income stood at $2.29 billion for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

News Corp: This entity comprises The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones newswires, HarperCollins, New York Post, Realtor.com, The Times, The Sunday Times, and The Sun in Britain. It also includes The Australian and other Australian newspapers. Its total revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30 were nearly $8.5 billion, with a net income of $648 million.