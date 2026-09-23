Inside Oracle's job cuts: Employees over 40, middle managers take biggest hit in latest layoff round

Oracle's latest layoffs have reorganized its vital cloud business, and a leaked document obtained by Business Insider reveals the scale and scope of the restructuring.

Last week, the tech giant began a new round of layoffs as it attempts to manage costs amid a massive, debt-funded expansion into artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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Scale of job cuts The document, accessed by Business Insider and provided to comply with federal age-discrimination laws, detailed the job titles and ages of 546 laid-off employees in Oracle's America Cloud Infrastructure organization who were eligible for severance benefits.

This figure represented approximately 7.6% of the 7,185 employees listed in the unit, according to Business Insider.

Oracle has not disclosed the total number of employees affected by this second major round of job cuts this year, and the publication could not determine if the document captured the entirety of the cloud division's layoffs.

Before these recent cuts, the company reported a headcount of 1,41,000, having already reduced its workforce by 21,000 employees (13%) in the 2026 fiscal year that ended 31 May.

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Developers and Data Centre Support roles affected Despite Oracle reporting a 121% year-over-year surge in quarterly revenue from its cloud division in its recent earnings, the unit still experienced significant personnel reductions.

Software developers accounted for about 17% of the eliminated roles, according to Business Insider. The hardest-hit specific position was 'software developer III', with 57 workers made redundant, followed by 'program manager IV' and 'principal core infrastructure engineer'.

While developer roles have long been predicted to be vulnerable to AI coding tools—with some forecasting that Big Tech could eventually cut up to 50% of its engineers—Business Insider said that this scenario has not fully materialized.

Despite companies increasingly citing AI in layoff announcements, recent data from the job site Indeed suggested a modest increase in software engineering job postings.

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The cuts also heavily impacted Oracle's data centre support services division, which provides maintenance and tech support, the publication said.

Forty-one employees from this unit—including its vice president and two senior directors—were selected for termination, representing about 7.5% of the total cuts.

This reduction contrasts with Oracle's ongoing AI push, as the company has racked up tens of billions of dollars in debt and expects to spend $90 billion to $95 billion this year building new data centres to meet surging AI demand.

Squeeze on management and older workers Reflecting a broader tech industry trend toward pursuing “flatter” organizational structures with less bureaucracy—seen at companies like Snap, Coinbase, Block, and Meta—management roles were heavily targeted.

Business Insider's analysis found that 128 eliminated roles (around 23% of the total) contained the word "manager." Program managers specifically saw 61 terminations.

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Meta, which previously cut 10% of its workforce with a heavy focus on managers, has recently begun asking some employees in its Applied AI division if they want to take on management roles again, the publication reported.

The leaked demographic data also indicated that the cuts fell heavily on older, experienced workers. The majority of the affected employees in Oracle's cloud infrastructure division were over 40, with approximately 16% aged 60 or older, Business Insider reported.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.