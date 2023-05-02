Mounting woes threaten Rapido's stunning rise

“It’s a surprise and has come out of the blue. It’s a clever way of delaying it," says Guntupalli. “Bike taxis are the lowest hanging fruit as far as electrification is concerned and we stand to gain the most from it. Why would we resist it? But most electric vehicles that are fit to ply as bike taxis cost ₹1.5-2 lakh and are in the premium segment. Also, without adequate number of electric two-wheelers on the road, asking us to go full electric is just not right."