Inside Starbucks’s surprising CEO firing and hiring
Heather Haddon , Lauren Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 14 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
SummaryAs the coffee giant’s shares sank and activists circled, the board arranged a cold call that brought about a dramatic change.
Laxman Narasimhan bounded onto a stage late last month at Starbucks headquarters, sporting a varsity jacket with the chain’s logo emblazoned on the white sleeve and exclaiming to the crowd about the joy he felt and signs of a turnaround.
