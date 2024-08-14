Inside Starbucks’s surprising CEO firing and hiring

Starbucks’s business kept deteriorating, and Narasimhan tried to brace the company’s board for a tough quarterly update in late April. The company reported that same-store sales fell in the first three months of 2024, the first quarterly drop since the chain grappled with the pandemic in 2020, and its U.S. traffic suffered the biggest quarterly decline since at least 2010. Its active loyalty-rewards program lost 1.5 million users between Dec. 31 and March 31.