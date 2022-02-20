Inside Subway’s turnaround plan

MR. CHIDSEY: We have almost 11,000 franchisees in the U.S.—down 15% in the past five years—so it’s massive, because so many owners have just one or two stores. There will always be an enormous number of onesies and twosies in Subway just given its scale. My vision is, in three to five years, if 20% to 30% of our system was larger operators—from the current 16%—that would be an incredible feat. I think they’ll help lead the way and motivate some of the smaller guys as to what a really well-run restaurant looks like.