Inside Tata Group’s vast empire: Jaguar Land Rover, Air India, Tata Coffee and more

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday that he had resigned after failing to secure board approval for his reappointment, amid tensions with Tata Trusts, the charitable arm that controls the Tata Group.

Tata Trusts owns about 66% of Tata Sons, the holding company that oversees more than 30 businesses across the conglomerate.

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Here is a look at the Tata Group’s major businesses:

Aviation

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to N Chandrasekaran's resignation as chairman of Tata Sons? ⌵ N Chandrasekaran resigned after failing to secure board approval for his reappointment amid tensions with Tata Trusts, the charitable arm controlling the Tata Group. 2 How has Tata Group's market capitalization changed during Chandrasekaran's tenure? ⌵ During Chandrasekaran's tenure, Tata Group's market capitalization tripled, reflecting significant wealth creation despite recent stock performance challenges. 3 What are the responsibilities of the selection committee for Tata Sons' next chairman? ⌵ The selection committee for Tata Sons' next chairman comprises five members, including nominations from Tata Trusts and the Tata Sons board, with an independent member chosen from outside. 4 Why is leadership clarity important for Tata Group after Chandrasekaran's resignation? ⌵ Leadership clarity is crucial for sustaining stakeholder confidence and effective execution of strategic projects as the group navigates through uncertainty following Chandrasekaran's departure. 5 How did the stock market react to the news of N Chandrasekaran's resignation? ⌵ Following Chandrasekaran's resignation, shares of several Tata Group companies, including Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel, experienced a decline in investor sentiment.

The group’s aviation business is led by Air India and Air India Express, which together operate nearly 300 aircraft.

Air India merged with Vistara in November 2024 under a deal between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, creating a larger full-service airline with a wider network and fleet.

Air India has reported losses every year since the Tata Group took over in 2022. The airline is now in the middle of a multi-year turnaround programme, dealing with supply chain problems, mounting losses and the modernisation of its legacy IT systems.

Automotive Tata Motors has grown from a domestic truckmaker into a global automotive group with businesses spanning commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles. Its expansion was boosted by its $2.3 billion acquisition of British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008.

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Tata Motors completed its demerger in October 2025, splitting its passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses into two separately listed companies. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has a market value of about $13.43 billion, while Tata Motors Ltd, which makes commercial vehicles, is valued at around $17.39 billion.

The passenger vehicle business sold 641,587 vehicles, including EVs, in the 2026 financial year.

JLR, meanwhile, swung to an annual loss after a cyberattack disrupted production. The luxury carmaker is also facing weaker demand in China and higher US tariffs.

In 2025, Tata Motors agreed to acquire Europe’s Iveco Group in an all-cash deal worth $4.36 billion. The deal would combine their commercial vehicle operations and help Tata expand further into Europe and the Americas.

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Information technology Founded in 1968, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) serves clients worldwide across sectors including banking, manufacturing, consumer goods and media.

TCS has historically been Tata Sons’ biggest source of recurring cash and the largest contributor to its dividend income.

However, TCS shares have lost more than a quarter of their value this year, taking its market capitalisation to about $92.85 billion. Customers have reduced discretionary technology spending amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Also Read | Why did Chandrasekaran step down as Tata Sons Chairman?

Steel Founded in 1907, Tata Steel is one of the world’s oldest steelmakers. Its operations cover everything from mining to finished steel products across India and Europe.

The company strengthened its global presence with the $12 billion acquisition of Corus in 2007. Tata Steel currently has a market capitalisation of about $24.66 billion.

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It reported a net profit of ₹15,969 crore ($1.67 billion) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹8,423 crore a year earlier.

Power and energy Tata Power is one of India’s largest integrated power companies, with operations spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, solar manufacturing and EV charging.

The company has more than 16 GW of installed capacity and serves over 13 million customers. It has a market capitalisation of about $12.74 billion.

Tata Power reported a profit after tax of ₹5,118 crore for the 2026 financial year, up from ₹4,775 crore a year earlier.

Retail and consumer businesses The Tata Group has a major presence in India’s consumer market through companies such as Titan, Trent, Tata Consumer Products and Voltas.

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Its well-known brands include Tanishq, Westside, Zudio, Croma and BigBasket.

The group also owns British tea brand Tetley and operates Starbucks outlets in India through a joint venture. As of 2026, the network had more than 500 outlets across 80 cities.

Semiconductors Tata Electronics, which is not publicly listed, is investing heavily in India’s semiconductor industry.

The company is building a semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat and a chip assembly and testing facility in Assam, with backing from Taiwan’s PSMC and Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML.

The facilities are expected to supply industries including automobiles, artificial intelligence and consumer electronics.

Financial services Tata Capital provides lending, wealth management and investment banking services through a nationwide network.

The group also has a strong presence in insurance through Tata AIA, which operates in life insurance, and Tata AIG, which offers general insurance.

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Telecom and digital Tata Communications provides connectivity and digital services to businesses in more than 190 countries. Its operations have expanded to include cloud services, cybersecurity and AI infrastructure.

Tata Play is another major Tata Group business and is among India’s leading pay-TV and streaming platforms.

(With inputs from Reuters)