Inside the bank where almost every employee is a gig worker
Summary
At Standard Chartered, a ‘talent marketplace’ lets workers take on in-house ‘gigs’ to smooth the way for AI adoption. And the idea is gaining traction elsewhere as the technology upends workforces.
At Standard Chartered, the notion of a traditional full-time job is becoming increasingly irrelevant, as the global bank looks to remake its workforce for the AI age.
