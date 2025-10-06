Inside the bank where almost every employee is a gig worker

Companies across the board are facing a misalignment between the way traditional corporate org charts stratify skills and getting the most out of AI. They are aware AI will change jobs—eradicating many while creating new ones—but they struggle to figure out how best to use the employees they have and reskill them for new roles. Companies like Moderna say they have been reworking teams not just around the capabilities of the people on staff, but also around what can be completed by AI tools.