Inside the confounding world of EbixCash

Superpower or not, Raina had sized up the market well. The start-up street has seen an explosion of unicorns, and the stock market has gone through the roof. While the public market has walloped several new-age companies that recently went public, the appetite for initial public offerings (IPO) hasn’t cooled. After its India subsidiary—now called EbixCash Ltd—reported it had doubled its revenues (revenue from operations rose to ₹4,152 crore during FY21, up from ₹2,170 crore in FY20, while profit fell from ₹243 crore to ₹230 crore), the foreign promoter is now gearing up to sell stake worth ₹6,000 crore to the public, seeking to value the domestic entity at about $4.5 billion, it said early this month in a draft prospectus ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO). At Ebix Inc., Raina remains CEO and the biggest shareholder, owning 13% stake.