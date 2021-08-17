Inside the gameplan of Chinese phone firms

“Approval for all new government incentive schemes for which Chinese companies had applied have been put on hold too," the “fallouts" document noted. In short, life isn’t easy for a Chinese phone maker in India at the moment. And it is likely to remain difficult for quite some time, given the mistrust that appears to be widespread in the corridors of power. “The government will continue to be cautious. There is no question about that. Because our engagement with China on the border is serious," said Gopal Krishna Agarwal, national spokesperson on economic affairs for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. “In trade, there is some relaxation, but investments are surely of concern," he added.