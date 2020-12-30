Inside the Google-Facebook ad deal at the heart of a price-fixing lawsuit

Inside the Google-Facebook ad deal at the heart of a price-fixing lawsuit6 min read . 09:45 AM IST
- Lawmakers have called for an investigation into the tech giants’ contract, dubbed ‘Jedi Blue,’ which allegedly allowed for auction rigging
State attorneys general said in a lawsuit earlier this month that a 2018 business agreement between two digital advertising giants, Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, was an illegal price-fixing deal. Lawmakers are calling for further investigation. The companies say it was above board.
The Wall Street Journal viewed part of a recent unredacted draft version of the lawsuit, which elaborates on allegations in the redacted complaint filed in a Texas federal district court.
