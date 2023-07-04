A glimpse into the house that Deepak Parekh built3 min read 04 Jul 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Before its merger with HDFC Bank Ltd, effective from 1 July, HDFC had 21 subsidiaries or associate companies. All the significant ones are leaders in large, essential, and expanding sectors of financial services
MUMBAI : In 1978, Deepak Parekh joined BSE-S0003013" data-name="Housing Development Finance Corp">Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) Ltd, a housing finance company set up by his uncle, and built it out. When India opened financial services in the 1990s, he led the group’s diversification into many sectors. It wasn’t just about registering a presence, it was about making an indelible mark. Before its merger with HDFC Bank Ltd, effective from 1 July, HDFC had 21 subsidiaries or associate companies. All the significant ones are leaders in large, essential, and expanding sectors of financial services.
