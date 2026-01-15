Inside the mad dash to save Saks, America’s last luxury retailer
Suzanne Kapner , Chavie Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 15 Jan 2026, 11:04 am IST
Putting Saks and Neiman Marcus together was supposed to create a luxury powerhouse. Just over a year later, unpaid debts triggered its bankruptcy.
Chanel’s tab is $136 million. At Kering, the company behind Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, the bill is nearly $60 million. And that’s just two of the many brands owed money by Saks Global—a list so long it stretched more than three pages in the bankruptcy filing that landed in a Houston court early Wednesday morning.
