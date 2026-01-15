Inside the mad dash to save Saks, America’s last luxury retailer

Baker is known for peppering his executives with a never-ending stream of ideas. One that would have financial implications down the line was a 2021 split of Saks stores and digital businesses into separate entities. The move was designed to pave the way for a public listing of the digital business. But when the valuations of other digital pure plays collapsed, Saks had to shelve the plan. The companies ended up with duplicative costs, and the businesses were recombined around the time of the Neiman merger, people familiar with the situation said.