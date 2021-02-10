Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

NEW DELHI : Around 2005, IT firm Mindtree bagged Microsoft as a customer, for a one-off project worth not more than $250,000. Over the next one and a half decades, rainmakers at Mindtree mined the account to make it the company’s No.1 client. The Microsoft account generated nearly 29% of the company’s revenues in the quarter ending December 2020, up from about 20% two years ago. And now, there is growing unease, at least among equity analysts.