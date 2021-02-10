Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy
Mindtree CEO and managing director Debashis Chatterjee has surrounded himself with a leadership team hired from Cognizant and Accenture.

Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

9 min read . 09:54 PM IST Goutam Das

  • Partly derailed by the pandemic, the L&T group company is thinking big to steer itself back on the growth track
  • Many see a merger of L&T’s four tech firms in the future. Also, the pressure on CEO Chatterjee to deliver is telling; he not only has to better his peers but also compete with group companies.

NEW DELHI : Around 2005, IT firm Mindtree bagged Microsoft as a customer, for a one-off project worth not more than $250,000. Over the next one and a half decades, rainmakers at Mindtree mined the account to make it the company’s No.1 client. The Microsoft account generated nearly 29% of the company’s revenues in the quarter ending December 2020, up from about 20% two years ago. And now, there is growing unease, at least among equity analysts.

Last year, on 15 October, the words “top client" were mentioned 24 times during an analyst call, arranged after Mindtree declared its September quarter results. More recently, on 22 January, “top client" featured 16 times during a similar call.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.