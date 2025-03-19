Inside the one-time settlement between Cafe Coffee Day and Ares SSG Capital
Summary
- CDEL defaulted on coupon payments due between September 2019 and June 2020. On 28 July 2020, IDBI Trusteeship issued a default notice to CDEL and later filed an insolvency application, which resulted in the NCLT admitting the case in August 2024.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has negotiated a ₹205-crore settlement with Ares SSG Capital Management to be paid over three years , after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) set aside bankruptcy proceedings against the operator of coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day on 27 February.