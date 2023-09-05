Companies
Inside the playbook of a new Shriram
Shayan Ghosh 9 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:12 AM IST
SummaryLast year, Shriram Capital, Shriram Transport Finance Company and Shriram City Union Finance merged, creating the second largest domestic NBFC, Shriram Finance.
Mumbai: Nine months ago, Shriram Finance Ltd was born. Shriram Capital, Shriram Transport Finance Company and Shriram City Union Finance merged, creating one of the largest domestic non-bank financiers. Today, it is the No. 2 in the pecking order of such financiers, behind Bajaj Finance, when it comes to assets under management. While Shriram Finance has bulked up since the merger, it is not gunning for the top slot. Not yet.
