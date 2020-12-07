Inside the retreat of Jamie Dinan’s York, a one-time star hedge fund

Its credit hedge fund, which lost $700 million on energy bets gone wrong, was down about 50% since 2018. Other York hedge funds were also in the red.

Longtime partners were leaving the firm and weren’t being replaced. Resentment simmered among some inside the firm that the head of York’s Asia hedge fund, a bright spot the last several years, wanted more money for his team and had threatened to leave, according to current and former employees.

The end came in a half-hour Zoom town hall late last month where 61-year-old York founder Jamie Dinan, nearing tears at times, broke the news to his roughly 180 employees that York was essentially getting out of the hedge-fund game, some of the employees said.

Like many hedge funds, York’s successes have been tough to find in recent years. Hundreds of funds have closed entirely. Others have cut their notoriously high fees.

In a letter to investors that same day, Mr. Dinan said the decision would leave York with $8.5 billion in private-equity and other businesses, which are less subject to short-term performance pressure and investor defections. Those businesses had raised $2.6 billion recently, he wrote.

He also said co-investment chief Christophe Aurand had decided to leave and that the Asia fund would be spinning out into an independent fund, with York maintaining a stake.

“While York has historically excelled during periods of significant dislocation, we are of course not immune to the shifts occurring beneath our feet," Mr. Dinan wrote in the letter. The changes, he said, would “position the firm to continue to capture the most attractive investment opportunities globally."

York, one of the old guard of New York hedge funds that had ridden the industry’s boom, had made Mr. Dinan a billionaire and afforded him part-ownership of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team.

Interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, investors and others close to York show how the soured energy bets, a deal with Credit Suisse that left less equity to go around as profits shrank and a rocky succession all contributed to the firm’s retreat. York also was continuing to hew to its approach of bottom-up analysis of corporate deals and troubled companies at a time when markets were increasingly rewarding bets on fast-growing companies and more systematic ways of investing.

A former investment banker at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Inc., Mr. Dinan parlayed $3.6 million in York in 1991 into a $26 billion juggernaut by late 2015 that had expanded beyond hedge funds.

But after a double-digit loss at its flagship Multi-Strategy hedge fund in 2015, Mr. Dinan spent much of 2016—another losing year for that fund—trying to assuage worried investors. York Credit Opportunities, the credit hedge fund, was also of growing concern because its proportion of illiquid investments was growing as clients defected.

York’s $26 billion pot in late 2015 had shrunk to $17 billion just a year later.

By 2017, Mr. Aurand was telling Mr. Dinan changes had to be made. Some of the current and former employees at York said Mr. Aurand was difficult to work with but valuable to the firm. He had started York’s London office and run its European hedge funds, which were consistent moneymakers until then. He also had intervened in York’s Asia hedge fund when it was losing money under a different head.

Mr. Aurand told Mr. Dinan he should think about naming Mr. Aurand or someone else to lead the business turnaround. If not, Mr. Aurand was considering spinning out his London team into a separate fund.

In May 2017, Messrs. Aurand and William Vrattos were promoted to co-investment chiefs. Then-investment chief Dan Schwartz joined Mr. Dinan as co-chief executive. A person familiar with Mr. Dinan’s thinking said he thought the new investment chiefs could lead York well and that he had long spoken about his desire for a successful transition.

To make the deal work, York restructured a 2010 deal with Credit Suisse where the bank bought a roughly 30% stake for $425 million, plus additional funds for hitting performance targets. Messrs. Dinan and Schwartz had negotiated a 35% stake for themselves as part of that deal.

The new terms gave more equity for the new leaders and other partners but still left the bank with a substantial stake at a time when York’s profits were shrinking. Credit Suisse last month said it would take a $450 million impairment charge to reflect the changes in York’s business.

A person familiar with the bank said Credit Suisse still had profited on the investment.

To his new office-mates in New York, Mr. Aurand, now 49 years old, regularly appeared frustrated. Some said they felt he regarded them as subpar investors he was there to whip into shape.

He cut the pay of some employees and eased myriad senior people out the door. While performance continued to decline, he and the firm’s president, Nathan Romano, spent more than $200,000 on an overhaul of York’s website and a new logo that partners spent several meetings discussing.

A person familiar with Mr. Aurand said change was needed to turn around the business and that he had high expectations for everyone, including himself. He also said friction could be expected in any transition away from a founder and that people were resistant to change. York also was in need of a rebranding after decades in operation, he said.

Mr. Romano, a senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc. relationship manager that Mr. Aurand pushed to hire, also clashed with people internally, current and former employees said. Some were skeptical of his ideas, they said.

One effort Mr. Romano led was having some employees write positive reviews of York on company ratings website Glassdoor, part of a broader move to improve York’s public image, said people familiar with the campaign. He asked a York executive to carry out the plan and regularly asked about its progress in meetings of a “business leadership committee" that he created.

The pair’s approach might not have loomed as large if performance were strong.

A major source of stress was the declines at the credit hedge fund Mr. Vrattos co-managed.

A series of bets it made in 2015 on distressed energy soured when the price of oil collapsed. Those and other illiquid investments became a larger portion of the fund as investors redeemed. Longtime client J.P. Morgan Asset Management asked to pull its money in 2019, helping to trigger the decision to liquidate the fund, according to people familiar with the decision.

The credit fund’s troubles also dragged down York’s flagship, which invested a third of its assets in it. For York funds that had investments in the credit fund: The more they had, the worse they did, leading fund managers paid on performance to bicker and point fingers. Some York veterans said they felt the collegial culture had disappeared.

Mr. Aurand encouraged Mr. Dinan to cut the compensation of Mr. Vrattos, his co-chief, for 2019, reflecting the credit fund’s performance. Mr. Dinan and others involved in setting pay, including Mr. Vrattos, did so.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

