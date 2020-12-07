Inside the retreat of Jamie Dinan’s York, a one-time star hedge fund

Inside the retreat of Jamie Dinan’s York, a one-time star hedge fund6 min read . 02:14 PM IST
- Energy bets gone wrong and a rocky succession played roles in the firm’s pullback from hedge funds
York Capital Management’s hedge funds were flailing.
Its credit hedge fund, which lost $700 million on energy bets gone wrong, was down about 50% since 2018. Other York hedge funds were also in the red.
