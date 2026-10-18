Inside Thomas Cook's new Tadoba wildlife retreat: Luxury villas, Saoji cuisine, and launch offers

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited (SHRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) Limited, has expanded its wildlife tourism portfolio with the launch of Sterling Vanyatara Tadoba.
Located in Maharashtra's Chimur region, the property provides strategic access to five distinct safari gates of the renowned Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.
Designed as an intimate, 18-key boutique retreat to ensure a quiet, personalised stay, the property offers premium room categories tailored for wildlife enthusiasts and families:
To mark its launch, Sterling Vanyatara Tadoba is currently offering special discounted tariffs on its premium accommodations.
The following prices are on a room-only basis, excluding breakfast:
The resort is positioned to make the forest itself the primary experience, moving beyond standard wildlife sightings with deep local integrations:
Backed by SHRL's massive 4,000-key network, this new launch creates a unique strategic advantage. With existing properties in Pench and Tipeshwar, the addition of Tadoba establishes a comprehensive Pench-Tadoba-Tipeshwar forest circuit.
This allows travellers to seamlessly explore three distinct Indian wilderness landscapes within a single, curated journey.
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