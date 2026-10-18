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Inside Thomas Cook's new Tadoba wildlife retreat: Luxury villas, Saoji cuisine, and launch offers

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2026, 12:28 PM IST
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Sterling Vanyatara Tadoba
Sterling Vanyatara Tadoba(Sterling Holiday)
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Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited (SHRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) Limited, has expanded its wildlife tourism portfolio with the launch of Sterling Vanyatara Tadoba.

Located in Maharashtra's Chimur region, the property provides strategic access to five distinct safari gates of the renowned Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

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Also Read | Why Sterling Holidays is moving beyond holiday memberships

Exclusive Resort Features & Accommodations

Designed as an intimate, 18-key boutique retreat to ensure a quiet, personalised stay, the property offers premium room categories tailored for wildlife enthusiasts and families:

  • Indulge Rooms: Feature dedicated private sit-out areas.
  • Forest Villas: Include expansive private lawns for outdoor lounging.
  • Two-Bedroom Villas: Designed for larger groups and family stays.
  • Leisure Amenities: The property features a swimming pool, a full-service spa, and curated outdoor spaces for relaxation between jungle excursions.

Pricing & Launch Offers

To mark its launch, Sterling Vanyatara Tadoba is currently offering special discounted tariffs on its premium accommodations.

The following prices are on a room-only basis, excluding breakfast:

Also Read | Can the Sterling demerger revive Thomas Cook’s fortunes?

Immersive Culinary & Cultural Offerings

The resort is positioned to make the forest itself the primary experience, moving beyond standard wildlife sightings with deep local integrations:

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  • The Jungle Table: The resort's signature dining experience specialises in traditional Vidarbha Saoji cuisine, drawing inspiration from local street food in Nagpur and Shedgaon.
  • Cultural Evenings: Guests can enjoy live cultural performances by artists from the indigenous Gond tribe.
  • Interactive Sessions: The property hosts evening storytelling rituals with expert naturalists and live Saoji cuisine showcases driven by rural locals.

Also Read | Ski enthusiasts flock to sub-Saharan Africa and a snowy mountain resort in Lesotho

Pench-Tadoba-Tipeshwar Circuit

Backed by SHRL's massive 4,000-key network, this new launch creates a unique strategic advantage. With existing properties in Pench and Tipeshwar, the addition of Tadoba establishes a comprehensive Pench-Tadoba-Tipeshwar forest circuit.

This allows travellers to seamlessly explore three distinct Indian wilderness landscapes within a single, curated journey.

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