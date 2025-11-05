Inside Urban Company’s new algorithmic hustle: less idle time, steadier income
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 05 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Its first post-listing quarterly results filings on Saturday show that Urban Company's partners’ average active hours per month (excluding high-frequency vertical Insta Help workers) surged 51% since FY22—from 59 to 89—buoyed by smarter matching and denser local demand for services.
Household services provider Urban Company is making its platform more efficient by using algorithms to better match workers with jobs and reduce idle time. Partners' schedules are increasingly shaped by software, helping fill the gig workers' downtime and create steadier income opportunities.
